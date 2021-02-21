G-Men Nation Spotlight: Grambling prepares for a 2021 State Fair Classic without the State Fair

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Fall in Dallas, Texas brings several expectations. The smell of fresh-cut French fries, the shadow of Big Tex, and the cheers of the G-Men nation. All typical staples of the State Fair of Texas. In 2021, for the first time in its 97 year history, the annual State Fair Classic will take place without the actual State Fair.



“We can play the State Fair Classic without the State Fair,” said Grambling State University President, Rick Gallot. “The great thing is we actually get to play them twice in this calendar year.”



The SWAC making the decision over the summer to push the football season to the Spring. Grambling set to kick off an unprecedented Conference only 2021 season against a familiar foe, Prairie View A&M.



The Tigers are 51-18-1 in the series, yet the last two matchups have ended with a Panther win. On Saturday, February 27th, the G-Men head to Dallas looking to get back in the win column in a rilvary 72 years strong.