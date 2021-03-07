SNSB Spotlight: Southwood Softball gives back during winter storm

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “We were actually supposed to hold a tournament on our field (on February 20th) and of course ‘snow-pacalypse’ prevented that, so we decided to do something else.”

Southwood Softball Head Coach Wade Strother and his team had been itching to return to the diamond. It had been almost a year since their 2020 season was suspended due to the pandemic. Now, their tournament was being suspended for something else surprising: a winter storm.

Southwood’s softball field is barely recognizable under the coat of snow.

“We decided to make the most of it,” said Strother.

Strother reached out to Brian Roppolo of Roppolo’s Insulation, who’s Giving BAK (Building-a-Kingdom) Foundation is known for community service events. Several days later, Strother and his team were helping put together meals to feed hospital workers.

“The Giving BAK Foundation fed every hospital worker in Shreveport-Bossier that weekend and it was special to be a part of that.”

“We really don’t realize how beneficial it is to everyone,” says senior utility player Taylor Meyers. “We’re impacting so many people when we only feel like we’re impacting only one.”

Brooke Fielder (left), Taylor Meyers (center) and Riley Meyers (right) were just a few of the players helping out.

