SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - John Sartori sat down with East Texas Baptist University's Vice President for Athletics/Athletic Director, Ryan Erwin to discuss the NCAA's decision to cancel all Division-III winter championships. Erwin also talked about the challenges the administration faces during the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact fans have had on games during the year, and how he feels Tiger athletes have handled the changes presented to them during unprecedented times. Read a full transcript of the interview below.

John Sartori: "The NCAA making a decision, a little over a week ago now that they will not be participating or holding winter championships. As someone at the administrative level, kind of just take us through, what was that process like, and then how did you guys find out about it?"