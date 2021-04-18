Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 32

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - On week 31 of the Southeastern Quality Ford Sunday Night Sports Blitz we sit down with ETBU hockey Head Coach Alain Savage in our Coach's Corner, and recap LSU-Shreveport's run in the RRAC women's soccer tournament. We also welcome back the Shreveport Mavericks, see if the Shreveport Mudbugs could keep their winning streak alive, and preview this weekend's Bayou Classic.