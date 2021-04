SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - On April 23 The Shreveport Mudbugs held family weekend at George's pond, but the smiles on faces don't show the familial sacrifices made as Mudbug players chase their hockey dreams.

"It was heartbreaking when I sent him. He was my firstborn, he's my pride and joy, and when we first sent him away. It was very difficult," said Melissa Feczko, the mother of Mudbugs forward Billy Feczko. The third-year Mudbug said the opportunities to see his family in person are rare.