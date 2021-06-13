Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 40

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2021 Fit For Life, Health & Wellness Expo took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center, which aimed to promote fitness and health to the Shreveport/Bossier community.

The fifth annual Expo, which in previous years was held in February or early March, was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's event was held on Feb. 29, less than a month before Gov. John Bel Edwards locked down the state in response to the high number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths in Louisiana.