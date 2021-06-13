Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 40

Sunday Night Sports Blitz

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s edition of the Sunday Night Sports Blitz we take a look back at Louisiana Tech’s historic season on the diamond.

We also catch up with former Red River Head Football Coach John Bachman following his recent retirement in our Coach’s Corner.

You can catch the Southern Quality Ford Sunday Night Sports Blitz every Sunday at 10:30 on NBC6.

