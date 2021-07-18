Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 45

Sunday Night Sports Blitz

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On the final Sunday Night Sports Blitz before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games we chat with former U.S. Olympic medalist Hollis Conway about his Olympic experience, get to know first-year Green Oaks Head Football Coach Chadwick Lewis, and see how two East Texas Baptist University Tigers are taking advantage of the new landscape of student-athlete name, image, and likeness. You can catch the Southern Quality Ford Sunday Night Sports Blitz every Sunday at 10:30 on KTAL NBC 6.

