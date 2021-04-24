SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Southern-Shreveport football team used a 28 point second half effort to pull away from North American Saturday at Independence Stadium on the way to a 40-26 victory.
Both defenses had their moments in the first half of play, with each team holding their counterparts to a dozen points a piece as the score was deadlocked at the half.
The Jaguars will travel to Kilgore Community College for their next matchup on Thursday. They return home May 8th against Ellsworth College.
SUSLA football pulls away from North American
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Southern-Shreveport football team used a 28 point second half effort to pull away from North American Saturday at Independence Stadium on the way to a 40-26 victory.