SUSLA Football releases 2021 schedule

BOSSIER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) -- A major ramp closure may impact your commute if you travel on the interstate in Bossier Parish.

According to DOTD, starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 and continuing through Monday, Sept. 27, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange will be closed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.