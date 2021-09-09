SUSLA Football releases 2021 schedule

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The SUSLA Jaguars are entering their first Fall season on the gridiron. After the team’s season opener against Blinn College was postponed, the Jags will open the season against Louisiana A&C on Saturday. All 2021 home games will be played at Lee Hedges Stadium. You can find the team’s full schedule below.
September 4, 2021 Away BLINN COLLEGE 7PM
September 11, 2021 Home LOUISIANA A&C 6PM
September 18, 2021 Home TRINITY VALLEY COLLEGE 7PM
September 25, 2021 Away NORTH AMERICAN UNIV. 7PM
October 2, 2021 Away HAYWOOD COLLEGE 4PM
October 9, 2021 Home CMP PREP (Homecoming) 3PM
October 16, 2021 Away NAVARRO COLLEGE 3PM
October 23, 2021 Home KILGORE COLLEGE 3PM