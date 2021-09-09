SUSLA Football releases 2021 schedule

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The SUSLA Jaguars are entering their first Fall season on the gridiron. After the team’s season opener against Blinn College was postponed, the Jags will open the season against Louisiana A&C on Saturday. All 2021 home games will be played at Lee Hedges Stadium. You can find the team’s full schedule below.

September 4, 2021   Away    BLINN COLLEGE                 7PM

September 11, 2021 Home    LOUISIANA A&C                 6PM

September 18, 2021 Home   TRINITY VALLEY COLLEGE   7PM

September 25, 2021  Away   NORTH AMERICAN UNIV.     7PM

October 2, 2021       Away    HAYWOOD COLLEGE           4PM            

October 9, 2021       Home   CMP PREP (Homecoming)    3PM

October 16, 2021     Away    NAVARRO COLLEGE            3PM

October 23, 2021     Home   KILGORE COLLEGE             3PM

