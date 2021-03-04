SUSLA football to hold tryout Saturday in Waskom

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Southern-Shreveport Jaguar football team is still looking for pieces to fill their 2021 Spring roster. They look to fill some of their needs this Saturday in Waskom, where they will be holding a tryout at Waskom High School beginning at 8:00 A.M.

The registration fee is $30 (cash only) and water will be provided. The tryout will include a 40-yard dash, shuttle drills, position drills, and more.

Head Coach Danny Palmer says some who tryout will be signed on the spot.

“We’re having tryout camps for every position, kickers, punters, every position in the game of football and we may even sign some kids on the spot.”

The decision to have a tryout in Waskom was a simple one for the man in charge of building the first-year program.

“We felt like it was a dry field, it was close, and we could get a lot of people there.”

If you have any questions regarding the tryout call (318) 299-2199.