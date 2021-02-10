SWAC Announces Spring 2021 Football ESPN Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its Spring 2021 Football telecast schedule highlighted by a record number of games slated to be carried on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

“We are extremely excited to release our upcoming slate of games set to be carried by ESPN for our Spring 2021 Football season,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “This lineup is highlighted by multiple intriguing matchups that will feature all of our member institutions competing in the sport of football during this highly unique spring season.”

“It was our commitment to deliver to our fans as many opportunities as possible for them to watch our games via ESPN’s wide variety of linear and digital platforms. This schedule is obviously a significant measure towards assisting us with achieving that objective. We look forward to the increased national exposure this slate of games provides our membership as well as our league as a whole.”Jackson State will kickoff league coverage on Sunday, February 21 when the Tigers host Edward Waters at Veterans Memorial Stadium in what will be the official debut of new JSU head coach Deion Sanders.

The 2021 slate of ESPN games is also highlighted by two classics as the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M and Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State (ESPNU) will take center stage on Saturday, March 6, and Saturday, April 17 respectively. The Magic City Classic will serve as the finale for league regular season linear coverage as that game is slated to be carried live on ESPNU.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will travel to face the Jackson State Tigers live on ESPNU on Sunday, March 28 and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face Jackson State live on ESPNU on Saturday, April 10.

The Spring 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship game is slated to be shown live on ESPNU on Saturday, May 1. In all the league will make a record 16 appearances on ESPN platforms this upcoming spring season.

The full listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.

Date Time Game Live Feb. 21 1:00 pm Edward Waters at Jackson State ESPN3 Feb. 26 6:00 pm Southern at Alabama State ESPN3 Feb. 27 2:00 pm Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State *ESPN3 Mar. 6 12:00 pm Jackson State at Grambling State *ESPN3 Mar. 6 TBA Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern ESPN3 Mar. 6 7:00 pm Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN3 Mar. 20 TBA Jackson State at Alabama State *ESPN3 Mar. 20 12:00 pm Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M ESPN3 Mar. 27 TBA Grambling State at Alabama A&M ESPN3 Mar. 27 TBA Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN3 Mar. 28 3:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Jackson State ESPNU Apr. 3 3:00 pm Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State ESPN3 Apr. 10 3:00 pm Alabama A&M at Jackson State ESPNU Apr. 10 7:00 pm Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN3 Apr. 17 6:30 pm Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State ESPNU May 1 3:00 pm Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship ESPNU

*Indicates game will also be shown tape delayed on ESPNU

All times listed CST