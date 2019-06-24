Sylvie hopes to help Sooners win national championship

When Calvary grad Chanse Sylvie committed to Oklahoma back in 2015 he was instantly a fan favorite.

The Shreveport native was actively recruiting other players to join him with the Sooners.

As a sophomore Sylvie played in every game and was primed for a break out season as a junior, but the summer before his junior season, he ruptured his Achilles, missing nearly all of last season.

Sylvie, now in grad school, red-shirted last season and has two years of eligibility remaining in Norman.

He told us at a camp this weekend he’s hoping to break through this year and help the Sooners contend for a national championship.

Sylvie said, “It’s going good, like the regular process of injury. You have tough days but you know you just have to work through it. Whatever I can do to help the team just try to bring that natty home and just to come back from the injury. That’s all I’m looking for. It’s the same goal every year. It’s not really dreaming big it’s really the standard at OU is just trying to bring that natty home.”