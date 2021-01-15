Tatum swarms Elysian Fields 87-35

WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Tatum Eagles used an unrelenting attack to defeat the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets convincingly on Friday evening in Waskom.



The Eagles utilized full-court pressure to their advantage throughout the matchup, forcing multiple Yellowjacket turnovers which led to easy hoops in transition at the other end.



With the win, the Eagles improve to 11-3 on the year. The Eagles are unbeaten in District play with a perfect 6-0 record. Elysian Fields falls to 1-10 overall and 1-4 in league play. Both teams will return to district play on Tuesday, Tatum hosts Waskom while Elysian Fields travels to Jefferson.