RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – You’ve seen him on campus. You’ve seen him at games. You’ve even seen him on TikTok.

“Everybody knows who Tech 22 is,” said Ethan Brantley, one of Tech’s student-handlers.

“I wish I was as famous as he was,” said Carter Tims, who lives with Tech.



“I don’t think he knows that he’s famous, but he knows that he is loved by so many,” said handler Molly Duncan.



But, have you ever wondered what’s a day in the life like for Louisiana’s most beloved Bulldog? Dr. Heath Tims, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies at LA Tech and Tech’s host dad, has you covered.



“He has a whole calendar,” said Dr. Tims. “It’s as busy as our family calendar.”



That family is the Tims family, and it wasn’t your typical adoption.



“There’s a formal process that’s involved,” said Dr. Tims. “We interviewed, and ultimately we were chosen as the host family.”



“I couldn’t imagine our life without him,” said Carter Tims.

Carter’s younger brother, Graham, feels the same way.



“He’s really just amazing,” said Graham. “There’s no favorite part. He’s amazing in every way.”



Tech may live with the Tims, but he’s actually owned by the students. So, his first stop of the day is campus to say hi to his thousands of owners.



“He is their dog,” said Dr. Tims. “We just happen to host him. That also makes it kind of fun because it’s their dog. It’s their pet.”



However, posing for photos, serving as the guard dog for the university, and just being a local celebrity can be exhausting. So, Tech stops for a rest, or a few.



“He’s lazy,” said Dr. Tims. “That’s what he is. He lays around a lot. That’s what Bulldogs do.”

After a couple of quick naps, Tech heads to the groomer to get cleaned up and pampered for tonight’s big game. But first, Techie stops back home to hydrate, refuel and get a quick game of fetch in before leaving for the Thomas Assembly Center.



“The moment he thinks we’re getting in the car, he’s ready to go,” said Dr. Tims.

Once Tech arrives at the TAC, he switches rides for his grand entrance into the arena. That ride? A remote control convertible, prompting cheers, laughs and smiles from the Bulldogs faithful.

Following his half-time performance, Tech holds a meet and greet with fans as he cheers on the two-legged Bulldogs.



“If you’re not giving him attention, he will leave you alone and he’ll go to the next person until he gets it,” said Dr. Tims. “He wants that attention.”



“You can’t have a bad day when you’re with Techie,” said one of Tech’s handlers, Sophia Falies. “He just brightens your mood, and I think that’s one of the best things because we need things in our day that are going to make us happy.”



“I know it brings people a lot of joy to have a physical mascot that can come around and just embody the spirit of the school in person, or in dog,” said Brantly.



After an eventful day, Tech takes a well-deserved snooze, just like his fellow owners.



”He’ll crash pretty hard tonight just like any other college student.”



Like owner, like dog.