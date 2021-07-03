Terrace Marshall Jr. holds meet and greet in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall has a unique opportunity. The former Parkway and LSU standout is preparing for his rookie season in the NFL, but before his career begins, Marshall gave back to the community that raised him. Holding a meet and greet at Joe Delaney Park in Haughton.

“Every chance that I get with my family and friends. I’m just out here enjoying the time, hopefully, the kids are enjoying their time. That’s what this is for. It’s for them. It’s not for me.”

Marshall will return to his high school number 88 in the NFL, but picking between his college number and his current number is a tough decision for the second-round draft pick.

“Six is always going to have a special place for me, but I’m back in 88. Back to my old ways., said Marshall, who hauled in 23 touchdowns as a Tiger. “I’m ready to compete.”

No matter what number Marshall is sporting, the Parkway Panther is thankful for the community which has supported his journey, a journey that has culminated in him accomplishing his dream.

“Just finally saying I’m in the NFL. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine. I’ve been working for this ever since I’ve been a child. Just to be in this position it’s all glory to God. All thanks to my family for being behind me 100 percent, supporting me in each and every way. I’m just thankful.”