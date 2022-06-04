BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As he prepares to enter his second year in the National Football League, former Parkway High School standout Terrace Marshall Jr. returned to Preston Crownover Stadium on Saturday for his first football camp.

The camp was free for participants ranging in ages 6 to 18. Marshall Jr. says giving back to the community with events like these is important not only for himself, but the next generation of athletes in Shreveport-Bossier.

“I’m not only doing it for me, I’m doing it for everybody around me, everybody that’s in my community, everybody looking up to me,” Marshall Jr. said.

Campers received instruction from former NFL athletes and high school coaches. Each participant also received a free t-shirt.

Marshall Jr. was rated the second best wide receiver prospect in the high school class of 2018 by ESPN. He enjoyed a successful college career at LSU before being drafted 59th overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Marshall Jr. made 17 catches for 138 yards for Carolina in his rookie campaign.