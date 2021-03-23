Texas Cornhole League coming to Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - The last time the Shreveport Mudbugs didn't play on home ice they fell in a 3-2 shootout to the Amarillo Bulls. Since then, the Bulls have announced they will relocate before next season and the 'Bugs have had a long time to forget about that loss.

It helps when the team is coming off one of their most memorable wins and weekends of the season, a sweep over the Lone Star Brahmas to put the team in first place.

"A great weekend especially when you compare it to the last weekend against these guys." The weekend Coach Soupy was referring to featured two games without a single Shreveport goal. This weekend, the team played with an edge. "We just played a more physical brand of hockey. We were just harder to play against in general."

Forward Joe Mack scored 3 goals over the weekend to earn the league's South Division Player of the Week. The Michigan native humbly credited luck rather than skill for his stellar play.