Texas Cornhole League coming to Shreveport-Bossier

By: Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission
SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission) – The Shreveport Convention Center will host the 2021 TCL – Signature Series #4 Shreveport – TCL Texas ACE Points Series, April 9-10, 2021.
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission partnered with the Shreveport Convention Center, the Hilton Shreveport, and Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino to welcome 600 TCL cornhole players for a two-day competition with a $25K guaranteed payout.
“Cornhole is a rapidly growing sport, and we are thrilled TCL has chosen Shreveport-Bossier City for one of heir five signature series destinations,” said Sara Aymond, Sales Manager for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “This signature series is bringing over $700,000 economic impact to our community and we look forward to making this an annual event. We are also grateful for our partnership with the Shreveport Convention Center and are working diligently to implement the latest COVID protocols to ensure the health and safety of our guests from out of town and our community.”
The Hilton Shreveport is the host hotel, and Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino is the host casino.
“Sam’s Town is excited to welcome back live events to the Shreveport-Bossier area.” said Michael Pastore, Vice President and General Manager of Sam’s Town. “The health and safety of our guests is very important to us, and we are committed to offering visitors a safe and exciting entertainment experience here at Sam’s Town.”
The 2 Full Day Signature Series events will include Open, Competitive, and Social Doubles, Open, Competitive, and Social Singles with two drop down tier brackets for each division. There will be a guaranteed $25K payout.
Entry fees for singles are $40 for the Open Division, $30 for the Competitive Division, and $25 for the Social Division. Entry fees for doubles are $60 per person for the Open Division, $50 per person for the Competitive Division, and $35 per person for the Social Division. PRO Players will only be able to play with A or lower players for Open Doubles in the Signature Series.
All Signature Series events require advance registration and payment to be completed the Monday before the event by 9:00 am. Late registration from Monday after 9:01 am until 1 hour before start time of event will require an additional $20 per entry per person per event. There will be no refunds for registrations after 12:01 am on the Monday before the event.
More information on the event can be found here