Texas Cornhole League’s Signature Series event begins at Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission partnered with the Shreveport Convention Center to bring the Texas Cornhole League’s Signature Series event to the venue this weekend. The event began this afternoon and SBSC Executive Director Kelly Wells says the event is already a success.

The goal of Chad and Jason with TCL was to have 600 for their singles and I think they’re close to 700 So, a lot of interest, maybe even record-breaking numbers for their regional Signature Series event.”

A guaranteed $25,000 payout is on the line this weekend. Making the decision for many to come to Shreveport an easy one.

This includes Julian Ramirez, who drove nearly two and a half hours from Sulphur Springs, Texas to participate.

“I play with some of these people every Monday out back where I live, but to be here there’s, I think 93 courts set up, that’s kind of insane.”

As one of America’s fastest-growing sports, it was easy to see why with such a large turnout on day one of the event.

“It’s awesome, this many people out here just to play cornhole, a little backyard game,” Ramirez said.

The event will conclude tomorrow, running all day inside the Shreveport Convention Center.