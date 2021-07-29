The HOPE Initiative heads to Green Oaks High School

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Hope Initiative is an organization that aims to create sustainability and prepare individuals for life after high school. They continued their tour of Shreveport today at Green Oaks High School after previous stops at Woodlawn and Booker T. Washington, with an impressive group coming to speak to the Giant football team.



“We have the Chief of police, we had one of his Assistant Chiefs here. we had Byron Williams, a former NFL player,” but President and CEO of the Initiative, Dr. Robert Harper didn’t stop there. “Ricky Porter, another former NFL player, two council members from the city so we had a lot of people here pouring into these young people.”

Arguably the most special guests came in the form of Shreveport Police officers, who had been spending time with the team disguised as Coaches earlier in the week. The reveal of their true identities changed the opinions of the Giant football team and how they view law enforcement.



“My opinion before was they were police officers, they’re here to protect and serve,” said Senior Joe’Nathan Jamerson. “Once we got to know them and once we got to be around them it was more as family.”



On Thursday afternoon in Shreveport, the HOPE Initiative did its job and in turn, lived up to its name. Which is a good sign moving forward for Shreveport City Council member Tabatha Taylor.



“I love children, I love to hear what they have to say because they’re honest. They’re honest about what they want and what they want to see in this community and they are the hope for Shreveport.”