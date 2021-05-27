Thedrick Harris continues to shape Woodlawn Football

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On January 8th, Thedrick Harris was introduced as the Woodlawn Knights newest head football coach. In the months since, the former Marshall (TX) Head Coach has been putting his imprint on the program.

“My way of doing things is sometimes boring. Because its based on four or five things and you repeat those ad-nauseum,” said Harris, who is taking over a Knights program that has gone 3-15 the last two seasons.

“Sometimes, there is not resistance but (players) don’t understand. After awhile, they see their arms start to swell, their bodies start to change, and then they’re kinda like ‘all right coach, I kinda like this.'”

With only a eight seniors expected to see the field this fall, Harris hopes the upperclassman can help usher in a return to form for the Knights.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you ‘this is the number of games we’re gonna win’, but what I am going to say is that we are going to get better, each and every day,” said Harris. “I’m hoping these seniors can guide these underclassman and we can build something special here that we can carry into the future.”