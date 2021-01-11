Tigers give up 2nd half lead in 61-55 loss to Jags

By: Habtom Keleta (Grambling State Athletic Communications)

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling State Tigers squandered a five-point halftime lead and fell 61-55 against Southern University in Southwestern Athletic Conference play at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

In the first of action, Grambling forced 12 turnovers and gave up only seven Jaguar (1-4 overall, 1-0 SWAC) buckets, but the Tigers were outscored 38-27 in the latter stanza as the team lost its first conference game of the year.

Terrell Williams was the high man for the Jags as he tied a game-high with 18 points and six rebounds while Harrison Henderson produced a double-double, adding 11 points and 18 boards for Southern.

Inside the Numbers

> Grambling State was 20-of-59 (34 percent) shooting from the field and 12-of-20 (60 percent) from the charity stripe

> Southern shot 43 percent (21-of-49) from the field and 50 percent (11-of-22) from the free-throw line

> The Tigers registered 37 rebounds, including 25 on the defensive glass

> The Jaguars pulled down 33 rebounds, with six coming on the offensive end

> GSU finished with 27 bench points, 30 points in the paint, 20 points off turnovers, 15 second-chance points and nine fast break points

>SU tallied 20 points in the paint, 15 points off turnovers, 11 bench points, eight second-chance points and nine fast break points



Up Next

The Tigers continue SWAC play on Monday, January 11 as they play host to Alcorn State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.