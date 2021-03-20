Turnovers overwhelm Grambling in blowout loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It took Grambling just two offensive snaps to face a deficit, a deficit they never got out of on Saturday afternoon. Elijah Walker’s second pass attempt in his first career start was intercepted by Jalon Thigpen and returned 35 yards for a score to give the Golden Lions a 7-0 lead. UAPB never trailed and outscored the Tigers 27-14 in the second half on the way to a 48-21 victory.



After trailing 28-7 in the third quarter, the Tiger offense scored a touchdown which the defense followed with a stop to gain some momentum. That momentum faded away when a snap went over punter Garrett Urban’s head and was subsequently blocked and returned for a score by Terrill McCray III to end any chance of a Tiger comeback.



Both Walker and Geremy Hickbottom split time at quarterback with Walker receiving the majority of the snaps. The Amite, Louisiana native completed fifty-percent of his passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.



Kash Foley had a career day, hauling in 5 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. DJ Clark was held in check by the Golden Lion defense as the Tiger’s leading receiver entering the ballgame was held without a reception. Keilon Elder rushed for 65 yards on eleven carries, including a 39 yard gain in the first half for the Tigers’ longest rush of the year.



Defensively, the Tigers continue to force turnovers, as Kenan Fontenot recorded his first interception of the season, giving the Tiger defense two on the year.



Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led offensively by quarterback Skyler Perry. The Louisiana native completed eighteen passes for 346 yards and 4 touchdowns. Perry also gained 38 rushing yards on 9 attempts.



The win is UAPB’s first inside Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium since 2012. The Golden Lions also secured their first victory over the Tigers since 2013. With the loss, Grambling falls to 0-3 in SWAC play for the first time since 2013.



The Tigers hit the road for their first true road contest of the year next Saturday as they battle Alabama A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00.