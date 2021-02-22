UIL Boy’s Basketball Playoffs: Atlanta advances to the second round with 77-62 win over Winnsboro

HUGHES SPRINGS, Tx (KTAL/ KMSS) – The Atlanta boys basketball program advances to the second round of the UIL playoffs after beating Winnsboro, 77-62 in a neutral site game at Hughes Springs High School on Monday night. While both teams were in a dead heat at the break, the Rabbits were able pull ahead in the third quarter on their route to victory.

Kameron Dickerson started out strong for Atlanta, giving the rabbits an early 6-0 lead. The Raiders started to find their rhythm as the 1st quarter closed in, trailing 13-20 at the start of the 2nd. A series of three’s to start out the 2nd closed the gap as Winnsboro trailed 21-23 with under five to go, eventually fighting their way to a tied ballgame at 29 at the half.

Future Kentucky Wildcat Daimion Collins had an all-star third quarter, sinking three’s, blocking blocks, and finishing up several teammates shots to provide for an 18 point lead as the Rabbits entered the final period.

Highlights from this matchup as well as several other area matchups from the first round of the UIL High School Basketball playoffs are above.