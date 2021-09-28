UIL football rankings: Week 5

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Check out which schools in the ArkLaTex are ranked in the top ten of their respective classification’s through five weeks of the UIL football season. For full rankings click on each classification. All rankings are based off Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.
CLASS 6A
None
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
4. Longview Lobos (4-1)
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
9. Texas High Tigers (3-0)
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
None
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
- Carthage Bulldogs (3-0)
- Gilmer Buckeyes (4-1)
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
9. Tatum Eagles (4-1)
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
7. Waskom Wildcats (4-1)
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
3. Timpson Bears (3-0)
9. Beckville Bearcats (5-0)
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
None