SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Tuesday evening at Southern Trace Country Club, Louisiana-Monroe Head Football Coach Terry Bowden made a stop in Shreveport for the Warhawk road show.

The Warhawks have extended scholarship offers to many rising stars in the Shreveport area including Parkway’s Carmaro Mayo, Captain Shreve’s Chris Allen, and Calvary’s John Simon IV.

Coach Bowden says the team’s recent success has made recruiting the Shreveport area a much more enjoyable experience.

“We had four wins at home, we had one of the biggest upsets against Liberty and I think that gave us some street cred,” says Bowden. “We think with football getting better, the school gets excited, the community gets excited, we have a much better time recruiting in the Shreveport area.”

The Warhawks enjoyed a four win improvement from 2020 to 2021, Bowden’s first year at the helm of the program. 2022 will mark Bowden’s 40th year coaching, he believes the momentum the team carries into this season can make ULM a destination.

“Players want to go where they can win football games, when there’s excitement and I think ULM is presenting that right now.”

The Warhawks kick off the 2022 season September 3rd at Texas.