USA Boxing National Championships return to Shreveport with fans in attendance

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Back in March, the seats inside the Shreveport Convention Center for the 2020 USA National Boxing Championships sat empty.



“March was a little strange, being in an empty arena without spectators,” said USA Boxing Event and Operations Manager Michael Campbell. December of 2021 told a different story.

“This time we’re going to have an open arena.”



An open arena for fans to fill the seats left vacant nine months ago, as the National Championships return for a second year to Shreveport.



“It’s really great to have fans back in here, creates such an electric atmosphere,” said Campbell. The electric atmosphere is due in large part to the over 1,300 fighters who made the trip to Shreveport for the largest tournament in USA Boxing history.



“On Monday we had over 200 matches in one day.”



In such a large event, USA Boxing can’t do it all alone. That’s where LSU-Shreveport Sports Medicine comes in.



“Every boxer needs a pre-bout physical so that happens from six to nine AM every morning and then every boxer needs a post fight physical immediately following the match,” said LSU-Shreveport Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Peter Seidenberg. “In addition, we also provide coverage ringside during the event to make sure the boxers are not hurt and that they are safe to continue participating.”



Every fighter hopes they’ll be participating all the way until Saturday. Championship day. Each winner Saturday will be crowned a new USA Boxing National Champion.



Tickets can be purchased at the Shreveport Convention Center box office. Fights begin daily at noon. Bouts can also be streamed on teamusa.org.