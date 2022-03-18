SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After two years away, Olympic Volleyball is returning to Shreveport-Bossier City. Fresh off their gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympic Games, the USA Women’s Olympic Team will compete in the Volleyball National League Tournament in Shreveport against international competition.

It’s the first time the U.S. Women’s Team has competed in the United State since their Olympic Victory. It’s only fitting that it’s back where their 2020 Olympic journey began.



“The parallels are really powerful because we ended up playing the Olympic qualifier here in Shreveport-Bossier just about two years before the Tokyo Olympics,” said USA Volleyball Head Coach Karch Kiraly. “Now we’re going to be competing here June of 2022 before the Paris Olympics. So we can think of this as starting our Olympic Journey all over again.”



With the sport of volleyball gaining traction across the country, future fans and players alike will be made at this event. That isn’t lost on Team USA. “To know that I’m able to have that impact on younger girls now and it feels really weird sometimes to think about actually,” said Jordan Thompson, who has been on Team USA since 2019. “But I feel very honored to do that.”



“We’re gonna infect a lot more people with a love for volleyball,” said Coach Kiraly. “And youngsters hopefully they can then go on and try the game and see how they like it. And maybe one day, someone who gets infected with what they see here, ends up wearing a USA jersey and competes in a future Olympic games.”



The tournament starts May 31st and runs through June 5th. During tournament play, there will be a rematch of the Gold Medal game between Team Brazil and Team USA.

