Vermaeten’s hat trick propels Mudbugs to eighth consecutive win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Matt Vermaeten recorded a hat trick through just two periods as the Shreveport Mudbugs exploded for eight goals on Saturday night to sweep the Odessa Jackalopes 8-4.

With the win the ‘Bugs take their eighth consecutive contest and have recorded a point in nine consecutive outings.

Both teams took 25 shots in the game, with Cole Hudson earning his eighteenth win of the season, making 21 saves.

Joe Mack scored 2 goals, Griffen Sanom, Connor Gatto, and Adam Kolcon also found the back of the net for Shreveport.

With the victory the Mudbugs hold a six-point lead over Lone Star for first place in the NAHL’s South Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss