SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Matt Vermaeten recorded a hat trick through just two periods as the Shreveport Mudbugs exploded for eight goals on Saturday night to sweep the Odessa Jackalopes 8-4.
With the win the ‘Bugs take their eighth consecutive contest and have recorded a point in nine consecutive outings.
Both teams took 25 shots in the game, with Cole Hudson earning his eighteenth win of the season, making 21 saves.
Joe Mack scored 2 goals, Griffen Sanom, Connor Gatto, and Adam Kolcon also found the back of the net for Shreveport.
With the victory the Mudbugs hold a six-point lead over Lone Star for first place in the NAHL’s South Division.
Vermaeten’s hat trick propels Mudbugs to eighth consecutive win
