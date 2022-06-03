BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Volleyball Nation League continues competition today, with Team USA and Team Canada competing in the final match of day four of competition. On Tuesday, Team USA earned their first victory of League play with a straight set sweep of the Dominican Republic. A bright spot in their win? Jordan Thompson. Thompson is one of two Gold Medalist competing on Team USA (the other being opposite Annie Drews) and shined with 15 points on 13 kills in Tuesday night’s victory.



“It feels really good to be back to 100%, feeling healthy and strong, I’ve had a lot of time to rehab,” said Thompson, who when Team USA was last in Bossier City three years ago for their Olympic Qualifier, was still fighting for a spot on the Olympic Roster. Just three years later, her “veteran” presence is guiding the team in VNL play.

“We’re super excited for her, because she had a injury in Tokyo, and took a long time to recover from it but is back to full health,” said Team USA Head Coach Karch Kirlay. “Even though Jordan is quite young, that experience is a real stabilizer for us.”

Jordan Thompson (center) is back to 100% health after suffering an injury in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Friday night’s opponent, Team Canada, is coming off their own sweep of the Dominican Republic Team on Thursday night after falling to Team Poland on Wednesday. The fast, attacking offensive style of Team Canada should make for exciting volleyball in the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena on Friday night, according to Jordan Thompson.



“I think Canada is a strong team, they have a lot of powerful attackers,” said Thompson. “They play a fast offense which makes for fun volleyball.”



The matchup that is hard to ignore on this weekend’s slate is Team USA’s Gold Medal game rematch with the Brazilian Team. Coach Kirlay laid out his message to his team ahead of tonight’s matchup with a simple message: don’t look too far ahead.

“We are focused solely on tonight’s game,” said Coach Kirlay. “That being said, anytime you take the floor with the Brazilian Team you are facing off against a legendary program. We always look forward to that. Tonight, part of our challenge is to keep our focus on this very strong Canada team.”



“I know our team looks a lot different than it did in Tokyo and so does Brazil’s team,” said Thompson. “They’re a lot of fun to play against and we’re looking forward to really being challenged by them.”



After Team USA takes on Brazil on Saturday night, they wrap up week one of VNL play taking on Korea on Sunday at 1PM. For more information, click here.