SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late August is the target to begin the project to replace the 81-year-old Louisiana Highway 1 bridge over Caddo Lake, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

On Monday, the DOTD announced the $18.2 million project will involve building a new bridge and removing the old one near Mooringsport in north Caddo Parish.

The preliminary work will entail clearing and grubbing (removal of trees and other growth) to allow for utility relocation.

In the contract, AEP SWEPCO is allotted 300 days to remove their utilities that are currently within the project’s limits. Construction on the new bridge project itself can’t begin until these electrical utilities have been relocated.

Once utility relocation is complete, work will begin on the construction of the new structure, which will be built next to the old bridge on a slightly adjusted alignment.