ARLINGTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Parkway alum Israel Mukuamu put the Panthers on the map this afternoon, making his first NFL interception for the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mukuamu is one of three Panthers who are currently in their first NFL preseason. Terrace Marshall is with the Carolina Panthers and Artayvious Lynn is one of Mukuamu’s teammates in Dallas.