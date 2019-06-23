Wilson Holds Inaugural Football Camp

Former Calvary Cavalier and current Cincinnati Bengal Brandon Wilson held his inaugural youth football camp this afternoon down at Jerry Barker Stadium in Shreveport..

There was a large number of kids looking to learn some skills from Wilson, as well as Chanse Sylvie, Terrace Marshall, and the Calvary coaching staff among others.

Wilson says he wanted to put on this camp as a way to help out out area athletes.

Brandon Wilson said, “This is where I really started playing football myself, and I just wanted to give back to the kids, give back to the community, and let them know that they can reach their dreams, their aspirations, their goals that they can do it. It’s my first camp. I didn’t really think it would fill up like it did, but it did. So, I’m really happy that I had the support that I had, the coaches that came down to help me. So, I really appreciate that.”