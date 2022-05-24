HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The WinTheDay Foundation hosted the first of eight free sports camps for youth across Northwest Louisiana at Haughton High School this week. The WinTheDay Foundation was created by former Parkway Baseball Coach Ronnie Coker and aims to help at risk youth across the ArkLaTex.



Haughton Head Football Coach Jason Brotherton has a longstanding relationship with Coach Coker and was excited to host the foundation’s first camp for the kids of Haughton.

“We’ve known each other a long time,” said Coach Brotherton. “So when Coach Coker said he wanted to get this done, it didn’t take much to get me on board.”



The camp is an opportunity to get future Haughton Football players on campus, with 70 kids registered for the Haughton camp alone. Coach Brotherton hopes the lessons taught at the camp stay with the campers and help shape their love of football.

“Your goal is hopefully teach each kid at least one thing,” said Coach Brotherton. “And you hope that you can give them a better understanding of this game and maybe they’ll grow to love it like we do.”



Later this week, Parkway will host a two-day camp starting on May 26th. For a list of more camp dates, click here.