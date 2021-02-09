Woodlawn downs Northwood, 69-39, in District 1-4A clash

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – From the opening tip, Northwood and Woodlawn were immediately trading blows and it seemed the crowd would be getting an epic clash between two District 1-4A foes.



Mid-way through the first quarter, Northwood held a 15-14 lead thanks to four first quarter points from both Blake Gillyard and Chris Burton. With four minutes left in the first, Knights’ guard Donavan Seamster drove to rim and finger-rolled in a lay-up. Woodlawn never trailed again.

Woodlawn took a 31-21 lead into halftime, but the third quarter is when they put the game away. With 20 third quarter points, five coming courtesy of Donavan Seamster, and tremendous defensive effort, the Knights carried a 51-26 lead into the fourth quarter. They would cruise the rest of the way to the 69-39 victory.

WOODLAWN – 69

J’Tavious Morris – 12 pts (4-3PTs)

Donavan Seamster – 12 pts

Andri Lewis – 10 pts



NORTHWOOD – 39

Tadarius Collins – 13 pts

Blake Gillyard – 8 pts

Chris Burton – 5 pts