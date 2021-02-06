Woodlawn increases District lead with 68-57 win over Evangel

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – District 1-4A is one of the most competitive in the state of Louisiana with Woodlawn, and Evangel in a tight battle for league honors. On Saturday night, the final results for the District became a bit more clear as the Knights outlasted a strong effort by the Eagles in a 68-57 victory.

After a relatively low-scoring battle throughout the first three quarters, the two teams exploded offensively in the fourth, each scoring over 20 points. The Knights did a fantastic job of earning free-throw opportunities, drawing 12 fouls in the fourth quarter alone.

The majority of those foul shots (16 of 17 throughout the game) came courtesy of Delatrion Moton, who scored a game-high 28 points.

With the win, the Knights improve to 22-2 overall (3-0 in District). The team has had multiple games postponed which is the reason for their small amount. Evangel falls to 15-6 overall (6-2 in District). Woodlawn returns to the floor Tuesday at Northwood, Evangel will travel to Minden.