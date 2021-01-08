Woodlawn names Thedrick Harris Knight’s new head football coach

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – There’s a new head football coach for the Woodlawn Knights. Minden native and former Louisiana Tech student athlete Thedrick Harris was officially introduced during a Press Conference on Friday afternoon. He will take over the Knights from CJ Byrd who lead the Knights to a 2-5 record in 2020 with wins over Booker T Washington and Evangel. After spending the past several years coaching in Texas, Harris says he’s excited to be closer to home.

“That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to the most,” said Harris. “Being closer to my parents, being closer to my family, and being able to be around people that I have grown up with.”

A native of Northwest Louisiana, Harris brings a wealth of coaching experience having served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Southwood Cowboys and the Huntington Raiders. While working as the head coach for the Marshall Mavericks from 2007-2010, he lead the 2009 team to the rank of regional finalists.



“My plan is to bring accountability and responsibility to the program, not just for the students but for the adults as well that are involved with those students,” said Harris. “At the same time, look at what’s already here, look at the foundation that’s been laid, evaluate what needs to be done, and then formulate a plan.”