Woodlawn’s season comes to an end in Class 4A semi-finals

LAFAYETTE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Woodlawn Knights had a chance to tie the Class 4A semi-final matchup with the McMain Mustangs in the closing seconds, but Brian Mitchell was unable to get a clean shot off as time expired, as did time on the Knights magical season.
The Knights held a one point lead, and extended their advantage to as many as eight in the final quarter, but the Mustang defense limited Woodlawn to just seven points in the fourth.
McMain’s depth was a major factor, as the Mustangs bench outscored Woodlawn 20-0. The game featured three ties and four lead changes.
Two Knights scored in double figures, as Donovan Seamster led the team witha game-high 14 points. The Mustangs were led by Alex Hammond who paced the tournament’s second-seed with 12 points.