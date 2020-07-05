Local tennis player making most of pandemic

“A-K” prepares to practice her serve during a practice on June 29, 2020.

There aren’t many tennis courts open across the Shreveport-Bossier area.

But, you can bet Anna Katherine Harvey, or “A-K” as she’s affably known, was going to find one that was open and get right back to work.

“This pandemic has given me an opportunity to sit down and figure out what I really need to focus on to get better,” says Harvey, a Loyola Alum and member of the UL-Lafayette Tennis Team.

The pandemic stopped Harvey’s season dead in it’s tracks, and it was difficult to leave everything on campus behind so suddenly.

“Not being able to finish the season with my teammates was tough,” says Harvey. “We didn’t even get to say goodbye to our coaches…which was pretty sad.”

Anna “A-K” Harvey is doing her best to improve her game during her time away from campus.

Despite the abrupt end, “A-K” is doing her best to make the most of her time at home.

“Its nice, I enjoy being a part of my family,” says Harvey. “We all get to cook together. Some nights we watch movies. It’s been a blast being home.

Harvey has also learned a valuable lesson in her time away from the game.

“I think I would say I’ve learned not to take everything for granted. I realized we always have something to look forward to.”

For Harvey, she’s looking forward to getting back to work on UL-Lafayette’s campus.