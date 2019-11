The Logansport Tigers capped off the regular season in a big way, beating Northwood-Lena, 57-6, Thursday night.

Xavier Simpson got the scoring going for the Tigers, scampering for a long touchdown run.

The Tigers finish the regular season at 5-5, but closed out the season with 5 straight wins.

Next up is the playoffs for Logansport. The playoff brackets are set to be released this weekend.