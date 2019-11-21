Logansport’s Xavier Simpson honoring his brother

LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Xavier Simpson is having a breakout year, but when the senior is doing his thing in the backfield, he’s not alone.

“It just feels like me and him are playing together,” Simpson said.

Xavier is talking about his twin brother, Javier. In June of 2018, Javier passed away in a drowning accident in the Sabine River.

“Very hurt, very hurt,” said Xavier and Javier’s father, Effrey Simpson. “Just very hurt, over hurt. I just really can’t explain it. It took me. Just very hurt.”

Coming into the 2019 season, Xavier found a way to honor his brother on the field. He moved to running back, Javier’s old position.

“Smiles. He’s taking his brother’s position,” Effrey Simpson said. “He’s doing something that he knows what his brother wants him to do, so he’s doing it, and he’s actually doing it, because he’s running the ball.”

Through the regular season, Xavier has ran for over 11 hundred yards and twelve touchdowns, and while game days are different for the Simpson family, Javier is never far from his brother’s mind.

“Leading up to the games, I just think about him,” Xavier Simpson said, “and it gets me through the day, thinking about him and stuff like that. I just keep my head up high, and that’s how I get through it.”

As his senior season nears it’s end, Xavier has one more way he wants to celebrate his brother. A trip to the Dome.

“It would mean a lot,” Xavier Simpson said. “Just doing it for him, and he’ll know that I did it for him, and he’ll be glad. He can see me smiling, and I can see him smiling as soon as we make it there.”