Los Angeles Charger DT Tillery hosts fooball camp at Evangel

Evangel Christian Academy grad Jerry Tillery is giving back to local athletes before stepping on the field in an NFL game.

Tillery, a first round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2019 NFL Draft, held a youth football camp at Evangel on Monday night in Shreveport.

“Evangel’s a place that gave a lot to me put me in a great place to succeed, said the former Notre Dame DT. “It’s always great to be able to come and give back and help the community help the kids.

He went on to say “Hopefully they’ll learn something about the game out here today and glorify the Lord in everything they do.”

Tillery and the Chargers report to training camp the week of July 22nd.