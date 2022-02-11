SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the L.A. Rams in Inglewood, California for Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Louisiana will be heavily represented on both sides of the ball.

Louisiana has a long, storied history with the NFL and The Big Game, dating back to the very first Super Bowl in 1967, which was actually just the AFL-NFL Championship. It wasn’t officially called the Super Bowl until the third year of the game in 1970.

That first game took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967. At that time, there were no big parties, no celebrity half-time hype, or week’s long media blitz; but there were seven players from universities throughout Louisiana taking the field that day.

Baton Rouge native and LSU alum Jim Taylor, who went on to play for the Green Bay Packers, recalled in an interview with nola.com that his team did not think of the Kansas City Chiefs as a serious opponent.

“We felt like the Cowboys were the stronger team,” Taylor said. “Kansas City had some good players, but they weren’t the caliber of the NFL players.”

The Packers, with their delegation of future NFL Hall of Famers from Louisiana, went on to defeat the Chiefs 35-10.

Back then, fans didn’t exactly pack the stadium like they do today for what has become the Super Bowl. Just under 62,000 showed up for that first league championship game.

Another huge change in the five decades since that first game is the ticket price. Back then tickets were $6, $10, and the big spenders shelled out $12 per ticket. Today that $12 couldn’t get a Hulu Live TV subscription to watch the game at home.

Fast-forward to Super Bowl XXII when former Grambling Tiger Doug Williams led what is now known as the Washington Commanders in a comeback from 10-0 at the half to defeat the Denver Broncos 42-10.

There can’t be a discussion about Louisiana and the Super Bowl without mentioning 2010. That is the year Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to the big game and made light work of the Indianapolis Colts and NOLA’s own Peyton Manning, handing the AFC champs a 31-17 loss.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

LSU and the University of Florida are tied for the most active players in this year’s Super Bowl. Each school boasts five players on their respective rosters. Tulane University gets an honorable mention, with a defensive end playing for the Bengals. Overall, 44 LSU graduates have appeared in 56 Super Bowls.