Louisiana Tech beats Louisiana-Lafayette by a landslide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Tech played the Ragin Cajuns over at Cajun Field Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech and Lousiana-Lafayette are playing for the second time this season. The game started off with a good hit left-field. Resulting in Hayden Cantrelle running home.

The Cajun’s lost by one point the first time they played and their current record is 0-3. On the flip side, the Bulldogs are having a good season so far. They won all three of their games this weekend.

On Sunday, they scored eight home-runs in the seventh inning. The Bulldogs won by a landslide. The final score for this game is 10 – 0 Louisiana Tech. Their current record is 3-0.

