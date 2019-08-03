Louisiana Tech Bulldogs open fall camp

Brad Cesak said, “Football is finally here for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, opening practice this morning here in Ruston. A lot of familiar faces running around, including at quarterback with J’Mar Smith returning for his third year as a starter. Now although this is a group that has a number of question Mark’s entering the season, it seemed like a pretty cohesive day one.”

J’Mar Smith said, “It feels good. You come out here, after seven months of training, you come out here and want to try to put the pieces together for the first game. You come out here and knock off some of the rust from the spring, and come out here to try to find your identity. You’re not going to know everything the first day, and you’re not going to feel comfortable the first day. So, you’re just trying to do what you need to do to find your identity.”

Amik Robertson said, “It’s a great feeling. We put in hard work the whole summer, well the whole spring and summer, just to be back out here. It feels great. Like J’Mar said, we’re knocking the rust off, and we’re going to get back into the groove.”

The Bulldogs will open the season on August 31st on the road at the Texas Longhorns.