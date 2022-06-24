By: Kyle Kavanaugh (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced today that the University has extended the contract of head women’s basketball coach Brooke Stoehr for an additional two years.

Stoehr’s contract now runs through the 2025-26 season.

The contract extension is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Stoehr, who just completed year six at the helm of the Lady Techsters, led the program to a 21-12 overall record and the Conference USA West Division title, qualifying with an automatic bid to the 2022 WNIT during the 2021-22 season.

“We are excited about extending Brooke’s contract to help provide stability for the Lady Techster basketball program,” said Wood. “The program has been on a positive trajectory, and we are looking forward to the future.

“Despite a roster that included nine newcomers last year, Brooke and her staff were able to overcome a tough start in conference play and lead the program to the Conference USA West Division title and the championship game of the 2022 C-USA Tournament. I know this group’s goal is to win a championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament this coming year, and we look forward to watching them work towards those goals.”

Despite the new faces, Stoehr’s young group rallied for an 11-3 regular season finish, including winning the final four games to clinch the division title, and earn a one seed in the C-USA Tournament.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead this storied program and couldn’t be more excited about the future with these young women,” said Stoehr. “We have a locker room full of great teammates that represent some very special families.

“I can’t thank Dr. Guice and Dr. Wood enough for their belief in me to lead this program that is so dear to my heart. I appreciate their commitment to the program, our young women and my family.”

En route to their 21 wins last season, Stoehr eclipsed her 100th win at Tech, moving into third place all-time behind Sonja Hogg and Leon Barmore.

“Ruston has been a great place to raise our family and call home,” said Stoehr. “We look forward to continuing to love and serve our young women in a way that allows them to compete to the best of their ability academically, athletically and socially.”

The Lady Techsters return 97 percent of their scoring and rebounding from the 2021-22 campaign, including all-conference performers Keiunna Walker and Anna Larr Roberson. The Lady Techsters also return all but one letterwinner while adding some talented newcomers, including P5 transfers Gabbie Green and Aaliyah Morgan.

Stoehr also recently announced two additions to her staff in associate head coach Nitra Perry and assistant Pierre Miller.

“We are extremely excited about the group of young women we have coming back as well as the newcomers we have added,” said Stoehr. “We are eager to get back on the court for the first time with this group and our new staff additions. It’s an exciting time for the program, and we want to build on the momentum created with last season’s championship run.”

Off the court, Tech saw eight student-athletes earn a spot on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and six were named C-USA Academic Medalists. The program also earned a perfect single-year APR rating, its second in the last three years.