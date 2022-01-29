By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech fell in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday afternoon as North Texas hit a game-winning three in the final seconds to come away with a 63-62 decision inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

LA Tech (16-5, 7-2 C-USA) exploded early in the second half, going on a 15-0 run that featured three straight three-pointers – one by Exavian Christon and two by Keaston Willis – to go up 48-31.

North Texas (15-4, 8-1 C-USA) battled back though, countering with a 10-0 run and eventually getting its deficit down to two at 62-60 with 1:40 to go.

Facing one of the best defenses in the country, the Bulldogs went ice cold from the field, making only one field goal in the final 10 minutes of the game. They were converting from the free throw line though, making 22 of their 26 attempts.

It appeared as though Kenneth Lofton, Jr., who had another sensational game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block – was going to go back to the foul line as he had two shot attempts missed in the paint on a double team.

No foul was called and the Mean Green called a timeout with 20 seconds to play (and 18 ticks on the shot clock).

Tylor Perry, who was just 1-of-7 from the field going into the final possession, missed his seventh shot – a three from the corner. However, Thomas Bell pulled down the offensive rebound and kicked it back out to Perry who did not miss his eighth, making a three to go up one with about five seconds left.

Amorie Archibald had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt was off the mark.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol

“It was a game of runs. They had a run early, then we had a run. We started the second half out well, but then the game changes, gets into a grind like we knew it would. Like games we have had with North Texas, it came down to the stretch and they made one more play than we did. This is life in the West Division in Conference USA. This is a tough one today for us. We are going to have to find a way to grow from it.”

NOTABLES