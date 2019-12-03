Louisiana Tech vs Miami could be a reality in 2019 Independence Bowl

We’re just under a week away from the announcement of the match-up in the 2019 Walk On’s Independence Bowl.

Once again there’s not going to be an SEC team but we could still be in store for a great match-up.

After the way things shook out to end the college football season, we’re all set for a Conference USA team against an ACC team.

Independence Bowl Chairman Art Carmody said, “Obviously with Conference USA you get regional match-ups, you get a team that’s local to the region and on the ACC side a potential brand name team. A team that plays in a power conference that a team from Conference USA will be excited to play. The match-up right now could be a number of different scenarios but an exciting match-up for sure.”

Louisiana Tech and Miami would be my dream match-up for this game.

The last time the Hurricanes were here the game got really good television ratings and we had a pretty decent crowd.

The fact that former Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is now the head coach at Miami is just the icing on the cake.

The Independence Bowl will announce it’s latest match-up on Sunday afternoon.