By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech wraps up its three-game road stretch on Thursday night when they take on Charlotte at 6 p.m. CT inside Halton Arena.

GAME INFORMATION

Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 10 | 6 p.m. CT

Location: Halton Arena (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV/Stream: Stadium

Radio: 107.5 FM | LA Tech Athletics app

Stats: LATechSports.com

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (17-6, 8-3 C-USA)

LA Tech snapped its two-game losing skid this past Saturday with a thrilling 86-82 victory over FIU. It was the Bulldogs first win in Miami since joining C-USA and the first win at Ocean Bank Convocation Center since 2000.

The Bulldogs ended up scoring 56 second-half points to hold on to the win. It was the most points scored in a single half against a D1 opponent since December of 2018 and the most against a C-USA opponent since January of 2018.

LA Tech sank 12 three-pointers versus FIU, the 10th time this season they have made 10+ threes in a single game. They currently rank second in C-USA with 9.55 made threes per game (league games only).

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was three assists shy of a triple-double, but he settled for his 14th double-double of the season with 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. He has registered a double-double in five straight games now, averaging 20.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists during this stretch.

Keaston Willis recorded 19 points in south Florida, making five three-pointers. The shooting guard has scored in double-figures in seven straight games and is averaging 14.1 points while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (13-9, 6-4 C-USA)

Charlotte is sitting in third in the East Division standings, having won its last two games over Marshall and FIU. They used a lot of offense to secure the two victories, averaging 84.5 points versus the Herd and Panthers.

The 49ers are 9-2 at home this season, having won seven of their last eight games at Halton Arena. They are very efficient on offense, ranking in the top five in the league in field goal percentage (46.3), three-point field goal percentage (36.7) and free throw percentage (77.2). Their FT percentage is tops in C-USA and ranks 19th nationally.

Two-time All-Conference guard Jahmir Young who is averaging 18.9 points per game this season, fourth most in C-USA, leads them. He has scored 20+ points in 12 games and is the only C-USA player this season to score in double figures in every game.

Charlotte also has center Aly Khalifa who is a four-time C-USA Freshman of the Week recipient. He is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

THE SERIES

Thursday will be the 10th meeting all-time between LA Tech and Charlotte. The Bulldogs hold an 8-1 advantage in the series, having won two straight. They are 2-1 all-time inside Halton Arena with the wins coming in 2015 and 2017. The lone win for the 49ers came the last time the two teams played in Charlotte back in 2019.