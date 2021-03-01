Louisiana Tech’s Ledoux named College Sports Madness C-USA Player of the Week

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – After putting on a shooting clinic in the two-game series sweep over Rice, Louisiana Tech’s Kalob Ledoux was named the College Sports Madness C-USA Player of the Week, the publication announced on Monday.

Ledoux came off the bench in both games to provide offensive sparks, helping the Bulldogs overpower the Owls by scores of 101-57 and 79-58.

He averaged 21.0 points (scored 42 points in 44 minutes of action) while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and a blistering 64.3 percent from beyond the arc.

On Friday in game one, he recorded a season-high 25 points while making six threes (his most as a Bulldog). He also pulled down a career-high eight rebounds. The senior continued his hot shooting on Senior Day, posting a team-high 17 points with three triples.

He was also part of a Bulldog defense that held the Owls to their two worst shooting performances of the season (32.3% and 33.9%). The 101 points, +44 scoring margin and 17 made three-pointers in Friday’s contest set new LA Tech records against a C-USA opponent (17 threes also tied a single-game program record).

Ledoux and LA Tech will play one more game prior to starting postseason. That game will come at home against Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.