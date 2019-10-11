Loyola rallies for win over Green Oaks

The Loyola Flyers never blinked Thursday night when trailing by 15 to Green Oaks.

After a De’Coldest Crawford touchdown put the Giants up 22-7 in the second quarter, it looked like Green Oaks would pick up their first district win of the season.

Loyola had other plans.

Right before the half, Flyers QB Jacob Lafitte connected with Tray Taylor for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, the Flyers trailed by just seven at the break.

The Flyers scored 10 unanswered points to open the second half, taking a 25-22 lead over Green Oaks, but the fourth quarter turned into a slugfest.

The two teams were tied at 28 late in the 4th quarter, but the Flyers were able to find the endzone one more time, and get another two-point conversion to take a 36-28 lead.

The defense would hold for the Flyers, allowing them to open district play with a win.

The Flyers are now 5-1 on the season, and 1-0 in district 1-3A play. They’ll return to action next Friday against Bossier.

As for Green Oaks, it’s back to the drawing board for a Giants team that has now lost three straight. The Giants will try to snap the losing streak next week when they take on Mansfield.